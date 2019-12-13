How to Watch Hollywood Christmas Parade 2019 Online

The annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is a tradition that dates back to 1928. Since 2007, it has been held on the weekend after Thanksgiving to help kick off the holiday season; it raises money and donations for the Marines Toys for Tots holiday charity campaign. This year it is airing on Friday (Dec. 13) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

2019 Hollywood Christmas Parade Preview

The 2019 edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade is being hosted by TV personalities Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton, plus actors Erik Estrada and Dean Cain. Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez and his family are the parade’s grand marshals, of which he says, “We’re very, very excited … I know the kids are going to have a great time.”

Lopez will be joined by his wife Courtney and their children Gia, 9, Dominic, 6, and baby Santino, who was born in July 2019.

Other celebrities joining the 2019 parade include Jon Lindstrom, Daniel Goddard, Kin Shriner, Deidre Hall, Reno Wilson, Isaiah Stannard, Larry Mathews, Scott Baio, Braxton Bjerken, Willie Aames, Matthew Lillard, Scarlett Abinante, Mason Shea Joyce, Everleigh McDonell, Josie Davis, Jennifer Runyon, Patrika Darbo, Lidya Jewett, Sean Carrigan, Art Edmonds, Ryan Stanley, Jennifer Bertrand, Lacey Evans, Judi Evans, and Lorenzo Lamas.

The parade will feature performances by Bret Michaels, the Hollywood cast of Rock of Ages, Shawn Wayans and the Boo Crew, Jesse & Joy, Dionne Warwick, Farrell Dillon, Brandon Jenner, AshenMoon, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Mai Wynn, Shelea, James Maslow, Phil Vassar, Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo, and David Archuleta.

There are also nearly a dozen giant helium balloons, two equestrian teams, 14 marching band and drill teams, and, of course, Santa Claus himself.

The festivities, which were pre-recorded on Dec. 1, air Friday, Dec. 13, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

