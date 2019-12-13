James Madison vs UNI Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The James Madison Dukes (12-1) will host the Northern Iowa Panthers (10-4) at Bridgefort Stadium in the quarterfinal matchup of the FCS playoffs.
Northern Iowa vs James Madison Preview
Northern Iowa is coming off a 13-10 victory at South Dakota State, and Panthers head coach Mark Farley is proud of the grit his team showed in a tough road win last week.
“You have a group of seniors that this is their last run, this is it. We want to give them every opportunity … you want to do everything possible and beyond that to take care of the guys you have and make the run for the team you have. The effort they gave the other day makes you want to work harder for them because they gave a tremendous effort out in Brookings,” Farley said. Farley also noted that he feels James Madison are the same caliber of opponent as the undefeated North Dakota State Bison, so it’s clear he has a great deal of respect for his opponent.
The Panthers are led by quarterback Will McElvain, who has thrown for 2,664 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on the season. He leads an offense that’s scoring just over 22 points a game, and they’ll be facing a Dukes defense that’s giving up a stingy 16.1 points a game, so McElvain will have to be smart and efficient. James Madison has also been incredibly good against the run, allowing 65.1 yards rushing per game, which is the lowest in the nation.
On offense, the Dukes lead the FCS in scoring, putting up 44.1 points a game. Behind dual threat senior quarterback Ben DiNucci, who has 2,825 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions on the season, this Dukes offense has been hard to stop.
James Madison is putting up over 255 yards rushing to go with 226 passing yards per game, and UNI should provide a unique challenge for the Dukes. Northern Iowa have played stout defense all season. They are allowing 17.7 points and 104.7 rushing yards per game, so DiNucci cannot afford to miss opportunities or make mistakes.
The winner of this game will move on to play either Montana or Weber State in a national final game on December 21st.
