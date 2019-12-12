Jets vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Baltimore Ravens will go for their franchise-record 10th straight win when they host the New York Jets in the final Thursday night football game of the season.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network and Fox, and it will also be streaming on Amazon Prime. Here are all the different ways you can watch the Jets vs Ravens live on your computer, phone, or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the rest of this season’s Thursday Night Football games via Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Jets vs Ravens on Prime

Once you’re signed up for Amazon Prime, you can then watch a live stream of the Jets vs Ravens on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NFL Network and Fox (live in most markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Ravens on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Ravens on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Ravens on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing, and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Ravens and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Jets vs Ravens Preview

With a win in this one, Lamar Jackson and the 11-2 Ravens could be champions of the AFC North for the second-straight year. The Jets (5-8) could certainly play spoiler here, especially if Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is limited with a quad injury he has been dealing with all week.

Jackson has said this week that he will absolutely play despite being listed as questionable. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also said Monday that Jackson’s injury isn’t serious, but he also noted the injury was “day-to-day.” If Jackson is not 100%, it could certainly impact this game.

On defense, Baltimore is allowing just 17.8 points, which is fifth in the league, and they’ll be facing a Jets team that has been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL all season. The Jets are averaging 17.4 points and they’re gaining an anemic 271.4 yards per contest.

The Ravens are clearly the hotter and better team in this one, as they’re riding a nine-game winning-streak, whereas the Jets are coming off a last-second win against the lowly Dolphins after becoming the first and only team in the NFL this year to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals.

This Jets defense will have its hands full with the top rushing attack in football in Jackson and company, although New York’s run defense has been excellent this season, allowing just 78.8 yards per game. How well New York responds to Baltimore’s multi-faceted rushing attack should be interesting to watch

Still, Harbaugh is telling his players not to sleep on this Jets team. “They’re playing great. They won four of the last five, that’s the bottom line,” he said this week.