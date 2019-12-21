Kansas vs Villanova Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will head to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia to face the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (8-2) Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Kansas vs Villanova Preview

The Jayhawks are one of the hottest teams in the country, having won nine in a row after losing their season opener, 68-66 to Duke. Guard Devon Dotson leads Kansas in scoring (19.6 points), assists (4.8) and steals (2.2 per game). Center Udoka Azubuike has also been a huge part of the Jayhawks attack, averaging 14.2 points and just over eight rebounds a game.

Kansas is shooting 37.3 from three point range, while hitting 52.9% of their shots from the field. The Jayhawks are scoring 84.6 points a game, while allowing 63.6. They will face a tough challenge against a Villanova team that is scoring 80.4 points a game this year.

Villanova is led by forward Saddiq Bey, who leads the team with 16.3 points a game, while guard Collin Gillespie is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game. The Wildcats are on a bit of a hot streak themselves, having won their last four games.

In those four games, Nova has played excellent defense, giving up just 62.3 points a game. The Wildcats have also been shooting well. While they have hit 48.5% of their shots from the field, they have made an impressive 76.8% of their free throw attempts, and they are currently hitting 38% of their three point shots.

Villanova has played two games against ranked opponents so far this season, and they have lost them both. The Jayhawks have won the one game against a ranked opponent they have played so far this season. These two teams are 4-4 all-time against each other, with the Jayhawks winning the last meeting in December 2018, 74-71.