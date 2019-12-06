Lakers vs Blazers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NBA-leading Los Angeles Lakers (19-3) are looking for the clean 3-0 sweep on their tough road trip as they head to Portland to take on the hot Trail Blazers (9-13) on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Lakers vs Blazers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers battled through a team-wide flu outbreak to down the Nuggets and then the Jazz on consecutive nights.

“We’ve got a good team,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of his team’s 19-3 start. “We have high aspirations. We’re trying to keep a game-to-game, stay-in-the-moment focus throughout the year.”

That vibe is very prevalent with the Lakers players as well, especially Dwight Howard, who has seen a career revival in L.A.

“We can accomplish anything we want if we keep our minds on the prize which is the championship,” Howard said after the rout of Utah. “Every night we step on the floor we want to have fun but we have to keep in mind that we’re trying to win a championship. We have to have that mentality every time we make a play. Defense, offense, on the bench. Championship mentality.”

LeBron James (20 points, 12 assists, four rebounds) played his usual large role in the victory against the Jazz, but made headlines for behavior the Utah TV announcers dubbed as “disrespectful.” Late in the fourth quarter and sitting thanks to a blowout, James shuffled onto the court in his socks during a Lakers defensive possession.

“Look at LeBron, he’s on the court,” the Jazz announcers said. “With no shoes… that’s some disrespect right there.”

James took to Instagram to respond to the harsh words, reposting the clip.

“Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it. People it’s the world we live in and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying ‘Thank You’ with a [smile] on my face and continue to push forward while doing it!”

The Trail Blazers have managed to turn things around since a miserable start to the season, winning five of their last six. Their most recent triumph was a 127-116 victory over Sacramento, led by 33 points from sharpshooting guard CJ McCollum.

“I work extremely hard on my craft every day,” McCollum said following the win. “Taking care of my body and getting my sleep, nutrition, massages and rest. I’m not surprised. The staff does a great job of helping me out and putting me in position to succeed and I just go do the rest.”

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites for the matchup with a total of 221.5.