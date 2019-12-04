Lakers vs Jazz Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers will take their NBA-best 18-3 record on the road Wednesday night as they take on the Utah Jazz (12-9) at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBA TV is one of the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Jazz on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Lakers vs Jazz live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Lakers vs Jazz Preview

The Lakers were able to hold off the Denver Nuggets their last time out, using a gutsy performance from a sick Anthony Davis to pick up the win and avoid their first back-to-back losses of the season.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game that Davis got an IV at halftime to stay in the game, in which he delivered 25 points, 10 rebounds and some lockdown defense on Denver big man Nikola Jokic.

“He’s been doing it all year,” James told the Los Angeles Times. “Playing through injuries, playing through illness like he did tonight. Defensive player of the year and he showed tonight once again playing one on one versus Joker in the post. When there were switches going on with Jamal Murray, playing one on one versus a small. Got stop after stop after stop. Just a monster game for him.”

The Serbian big man totaled just 13 points in 34 minutes and couldn’t solve the length and athleticism of Davis. He also handled switches on a must smaller Jamal Murray flawlessly.

“He comes in and has a … Defensive Player of the Year type of performance,” coach Frank Vogel told NBA.com. “He’s guarding their two best players. Jokic in single coverage, everybody staying home and then Jamal Murray taking him to the basket. Just making defensive play after defensive play. He was outstanding. For him to play through illness and have that kind of performance was special.”

Vogel agreed in James’ assessment of his superstar teammate.

“He comes in and has a … Defensive Player of the Year type of performance,” coach Frank Vogel told NBA.com. “He’s guarding their two best players. Jokic in single coverage, everybody staying home and then Jamal Murray taking him to the basket. Just making defensive play after defensive play. He was outstanding. For him to play through illness and have that kind of performance was special.”

The Jazz have lost four of their last five, including a pair of nearly 20 points losses.

“I think they have a great defensive team. (Lakers backup center) Dwight (Howard) has been playing great every minute he is on the court and (center) JaVale (McGee) — all these guys at every position are playing great defense. So it’s a very good defensive team,” Utah big man Rudy Gobert told the Desert News. “There’s some things maybe we can look at. I feel like the way (they) play (is) with a chip on their shoulder. They come in every night to try to be physical and try to make it hard on their opponents. It’s a team that it’s going to be fun to compete against.”

The Jazz are are two-point favorite for the matchup.