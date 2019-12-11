Dinamo Zagreb vs Man City Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Manchester City will visit Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir in a Champions League Group C showdown on Wednesday.

Man City vs Dinamo Zagreb Preview

Led by Pep Guardiola, Manchester City will play their final Champions League group game in this one, and they will do so without several of their key players. Guardiola confirmed this week that midfielder David Silva and defender John Stones won’t be facing Zagreb. Silva and Stones both left during the team’s recent loss to Manchester United with injuries, so Man City will be a bit younger and more inexperienced against Zagreb than normal.

Nineteen year-old midfielder Phil Foden should start for Man City in place of Silva. “That is our wish,” Guardiola said this week. “Of course, David is a legend with the amount of games and titles, but we believe he can do it,” Guardiola said of Foden.

Man City will also be without Fernandinho, as well as striker Sergio Aguero, who is out with injury, although he is recovering well. “Sergio is much better but he’s still not ready,” Guardiola said. Defender Eric Garcia should play an increased role for Man City in this one, and he could be a huge factor in the match. Garcia will be with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Nicolas Otamendi as the team’s centre-backs.

Man City is already guaranteed to finish as the winners of Group C, but Zagreb must win this match if they want a chance to win their group–and they’ll also need a bit of help. Dinamo sit a point behind Shakhtar Donetsk, so they’ll be rooting for Atalanta in their match Wednesday.

For Dinamo Zagreb, they will likely be looking to 26-year old forward Mislav Orsic, who has scored just about half of the team’s goals in Champions League play so far. Orsic will enter this match well-rested, as he sat out this past weekend’s match against NK Varazdin.

Midfielder Nikola Moro will return from suspension in this match, but Dinamo Zagreb will be without both Dino Peric and Kevin Theophile-Catherine, who are currently serving bans. Zagreb will also be without star striker Sandro Kulenovic, who is out with a broken foot until at least next month, so they’ll be a bit short-handed in this match, as well.

This match will be only the second time these two teams have ever played against each other. Man City won the first contest at Etihad Stadium, 2-0, in October.