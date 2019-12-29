Mavericks vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-7) will host the Dallas Mavericks (21-10) at the Staples Center Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Mavericks vs Lakers Preview

Perhaps the biggest news surrounding this game is that the Lakers could be without their star player Sunday. LeBron James re-aggravated a previous groin injury this week, and there is talk Los Angeles will rest him. James isn’t the only Lakers player who has been dealing with an injury; Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma have both been battling through knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Lakers were on a four-game skid heading into Saturday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Mavericks are coming off a 141-121 victory against the Golden State Warriors Saturday.

The Mavs heated up in the second half of that game, ending Golden State’s four-game winning streak. As he has all season, Luca Doncic led Dallas in scoring with 31 points. Doncic had a triple-double against the Warriors, also netting 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

While Doncic leads the Mavs in scoring, rebounds, and assists, he’s getting a good deal of help from Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Porzingis is averaging 17.4 points and 9.6 rebounds, while Hardaway is chipping in 13.7 points per game. As a team, the Mavericks are fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 116.7 points a game.

As for the Lakers, they are scoring just over 112 points a game, and Anthony Davis leads the team in both scoring (27.7 points per game) and rebounds (9.3). James (25.7 ppg) and Kuzma (11.9) are the only other Lakers averaging in double figures. They are second in the NBA in shooting percentage, hitting 48% of their shots.

The Lakers beat Portland late Saturday, 128-120, to improve to 25-7 on the season. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that whether James would play would be a game-day decision. “When you have a back-to-back, you just treat it like this is the only game you’re playing and then figure out tomorrow tomorrow,” Vogel noted, referencing his team’s back-to-back games.