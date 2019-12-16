Mavericks vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-3) will host the Dallas Mavericks (17-8) at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night.

Mavericks vs Bucks Preview

The Bucks pounded the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108 at home on Saturday for their 18th consecutive win. A night earlier, they bested the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114 in Tennessee.

“I think the focus of our guys was impressive tonight,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “To come out on a back-to-back and play most of the game pretty sharp on both ends of the court.”

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, a block, and a steal. Bucks wing Khris Middleton went 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep en route to 24 points, adding 6 assists.

Second-year guard Donte DiVincenzo, starting for the injured Eric Bledsoe, scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, dishing 4 assists and coming up with 3 steals.

“We spend so much time together on and off the court that things you don’t even try to do, you’re just doing out of habit,” DiVincenzo said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “When you have guys that are great guys, that want to see everybody succeed, (the team chemistry) is the easy part.”

Eleven Bucks logged at least 14 minutes in the victory, and the team’s bench accounted for 52 points.

“We got a deep team, it’s insane,” Antetokounmpo said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That’s about it. (If) Bled is not playing and I’m not playing, this team could be a playoff team.”

In their bid for a 19th consecutive win, the Bucks will go up against a Mavericks squad missing their best player, second-year playmaker Luka Doncic, who suffered an ankle sprain in Dallas’ 122-118 overtime loss to the Miami Heat at home on Saturday.

“Luka Doncic will not travel to Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain,” Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters via text message on Sunday, according to ESPN. “He will stay in Dallas with [Mavs director of player health and performance] Casey Smith and receive treatment. There will be no further updates until Wednesday night.”

Doncic left the contest early in the first quarter, ending his streak of consecutive games with 20 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds at 20.

Mavs shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. led all participants with 28 points in the defeat. Big man Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Dallas’ bench combined for 55 points, led by guards Jalen Brunson (18 points) and J.J. Barea (12) and big man Maxi Kleber (17).

“There’s going to be opportunities and a lot of touches for a lot of people,” Barea said Saturday, per ESPN. “We’ve got to be ready.”