Mavericks vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a historically great start to the season behind the super duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but get a stiff test as they host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Sunday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest (locally in the Mavericks markets) and Spectrum SportsNet (locally in the Lakers markets). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fox Sports Southwest (local markets) is one of the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Spectrum SportsNet isn’t included, so this is only an option for those who get Fox Sports Southwest in their area.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Lakers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fox Sports Southwest (local) is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. Spectrum SportsNet isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Mavericks markets.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Lakers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel.

Once signed up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, you can watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Lakers and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com, such as one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Lakers and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Mavericks vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers tied a franchise record their last time out, knocking off Wizards 125-103 to move to 17-2 with their 10th consecutive win.

The Lakers outscored the Wizards 84-36 during a 24-minute span from midway through the first quarter until late in the third, coming away with the overwhelming victory that let their stars rest in the fourth quarter. The Lakers made two separate runs of L.A. made runs of 17-0 and 18-0 during the incredible stretch of play.

The Lakers will look to maintain their stellar brand of play against Dallas, which has surprised so far with a 12-6 record.

“We have championship aspirations, but at the end of the day, that’s not what’s here right now,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “What’s right now is our next opponent, and that’s Dallas. And they’re very good. And we want to continue to get better and better and have a championship mindset every time we step on the floor.

“Playing at championship level, we have guys that have been there who know what it takes, so that helps for sure.”

Anthony Davis echoed his superstar teammate’s sentiments.

“Obviously, our goal is to add another banner here,” Davis said. “It’s something we feel like we can do, and if we do that, to be a part of that would be nothing but great.”

Doncic is making a case for MVP with his strong play so far this season. He is coming off a career-high 42 points in a 120-113 victory over the Suns, bouncing back after a 4-for-14 shooting night in a loss to the Clippers.

“Great players have a short memory for tough games and they move forward and they’re always thinking ahead,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “They’re always thinking about the next challenge, and he was spectacular tonight from start to finish.”

Doncic is averaging 30.8 points per game to go with 9.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest.

“I compare him to a bigger Lou Will, where he gets to that left hand, and he gets that step back or fadeway, and you can’t really touch him,” Lakers veteran Danny Green said.

The Lakers are a 6.5-point favorite against Dallas with a total of 222.5.

“I think we’re tested every night,” Davis said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot no matter what, because of who we are. But it’s up to us to make sure we lock in.”