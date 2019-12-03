Mavericks vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to push their road win streak to four as they take on the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Mavericks vs Pelicans Preview

The Dallas Mavericks did something their last time out that only two teams had done previously — beat the Lakers.

A strong second half from second-year standout Luka Doncic pushed the Mavs to the 114-100 victory, further cementing Dallas as a true contender in a stacked Western Conference.

“It’s a great win that means a lot to us,” Doncic said. “It shows that we can play against big teams, too. We just need to keep it rolling.”

Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half, who took over by outscoring the Lakers by 18 in the third quarter. He hit a big 3-pointer over Lakers star LeBron James as well that made the highlight reel.

“He hit a couple of hellacious shots,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “There’s just a small handful of guys in the whole world that can hit them. LeBron James is one of them. He’s one of them. Those step-back 30-footers, it’s hard to describe how difficult the shot is, and how easy he makes it look.”

The Mavericks are a surprising 13-6, but know they can’t rest on their laurels now. It’s a long season.

“It means that we had a good day and did a lot of good things, but we need to stay humble,” Carlisle said after beating the Lakers. “Every time we have a game like this, people are more than ever throwing their best game at us. There’s a certain responsibility you have when you get on a roll like this. We need to understand it and keep our eye on the ball.”

The Pelicans are struggling, dropping their last five games. The last three losses have come by an average of four points.

“We just have to close games,” Gentry said. “Their star player, CP (Chris Paul), made plays for them, and that is what stars do, but we have to get it in the basket.”

A bright spot for the Pels has been Brandon Ingram, who ranks second on the Pelicans with 7.4 rebounds and averages 25.5 points.

New Orleans is waiting for the return of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who had knee surgery before the season. New Orleans’ VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin said that the Williamson is on target in terms of his return.

“Where we are with Zion is he’s on schedule. He’s progressing exactly as we hoped he would,” Griffin said on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM. “(In terms of a timetable), I think we’re on target for eight weeks. Probably not to the day, but in or around that.”

Dallas is a four-point road favorite for the game, which has a total of 233.5. The Mavericks won 123-116 in the last meeting on Oct. 25.