Mel Brooks Unwrapped is a new HBO special that takes a look at the legendary life and work of comedian Mel Brooks. It premieres Friday (Dec. 13) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

‘Mel Brooks Unwrapped’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘mel brooks unwrapped’ hbo special online 2019-12-13T16:23:00-05:00

Mel Brooks has been one of the most influential voices in comedy for the last 60-plus years. This new HBO special partners with Alan Yentob, the former creative director of the BBC, to bring fans a once-in-a-lifetime look at Brooks’ life and body of work.

Since 1981, Yentob has filmed Brooks for several candid and mock interviews. The special combines this archival footage with present-day interviews bring fans insight and anecdotes into Brooks’ career.

Yentob also followed Brooks around in his day-to-day life, including a visit with Brooks’ longtime friend and collaborator, filmmaker, writer, and actor Carl Reiner, where the two legends eat spaghetti and watch clips of Brooks’ most famous work.

Brooks is one of only a handful of artists to have the coveted EGOT to his name — he won several Emmy Awards for variety shows and his recurring role on Mad About You; he won three Grammy Awards for The Producers and his spoken comedy album; he won an Oscar for The Producers; he won three Tony Awards for The Producers.

The special is also sure to touch on Brooks’ longtime love, Anne Bancroft. The two were married in 1964 and remained so until her death from cancer in 2005. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he showed Ban Mankiewicz all the photos he has on his wall of Bancroft in her great roles and called her his “inspiration.”

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘mel brooks unwrapped’ hbo special online 2019-12-13T16:23:00-05:00

“She’s always been an inspiration, she always thought I was talented. She believed in me right from the beginning, as a songwriter as well as a screenplay writer. Whatever I wanted to do, she said I could do it,” says Brooks, recalling how they met at a taping of a Perry Como TV special.

“She was wearing a white gown and she has jet-black, shiny hair and the most beautiful eyes and the most beautiful figure and I said … I’m in love. I’m just struck by her. I’m struck and I’m in love,” says Brooks, adding that he screamed out he loved her and that’s it. They started talking and the rest is history.

Mel Brooks Unwrapped premieres Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

