Memphis vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two top 20 teams will clash in the Cotton Bowl when the No. 17 Memphis Tigers (12-1) take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Memphis vs Penn State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Memphis vs Penn State live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Memphis vs Penn State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Cotton Bowl Preview

The Tigers have beaten the three top 25 teams they have played this season, while the Nittany Lions are 3-2 against ranked opponents.

For Penn State, the Nittany Lions have been doing it largely with defense. They are allowing 14.1 points per contest, which is 7th in the nation, and they have recovered 12 fumbles on the season. They also have 39 sacks, and they have the fifth-best rushing defense in the country.

The Nittany Lions have been solid on offense this season, as well. They are putting up an average of 34.3 points a game, and they should have sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford back from a leg injury. Clifford has 2,521 yards passing and 22 touchdowns, and he has also rushed for 374 yards and five scores on the season.

Both of Penn State’s two losses came at the hands of ranked teams: Ohio State and Minnesota.

As for the Tigers, their lone loss of the season came in October, when Temple upset them, 30-28. Memphis brings the 8th best scoring offense in the nation into this game, scoring 40.5 points a game. They are led by junior quarterback Brady White, who has played consistent and effective football. White has 3,560 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season, and he has been a huge play-maker, connecting on at least one play of 43 or more yards in his last 12 games.

On defense, Memphis is giving up 24.4 points a game, so they’ll have to buckle down in this one. Both teams also seem relatively even on special teams. Both Memphis and Penn State have four blocked kicks on the season, and the Nittany Lions have blocked three punts on the season, while the Tigers have blocked two. If one team catches the other sleeping, special teams could play a huge factor in this game.

The Nittany Lions are 1-2 in their last three bowl appearances. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams. Penn State is a seven point favorite in this game.