Miami vs Louisiana Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Hurricanes will meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl on Thursday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

2019 Independence Bowl Preview

The Bulldogs ended a two-game skid in their regular season finale, besting the UTSA Roadrunners 41-27 to improve to 9-3 in the senior class’s last game at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Bulldogs quarterback J’Mar Smith completed 25 of 35 passes for 331 yards and 3 touchdowns. Fellow senior Courtney Wallace, a defensive end, made a pair of tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack of Roadrunners quarterback Jordan Weeks on fourth-and-goal with 2:14 remaining.

“The story of this night is the job this senior class has done with this football program,” Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz said, according to The Times. “To go 6-0 at home for the first time since 1973. To have the opportunity to win 10 games, which hasn’t been done since ‘84. To what these guys have done with bowl success. I’m just really proud of this team.”

The Hurricanes have dropped two straight, falling to the Duke Blue Devils 27-17 on the road to slip to 6-6 in the last game of their regular season. Miami led 17-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I’m proud of our effort,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said, according to The Associated Press. “However, our issues are obvious and it’s simply our ability to execute that gave us no chance to win this football game.”

The Hurricanes have just one bowl victory since their 21-20 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the 2006 MPC Computers Bowl.

“It has to start somewhere and that is what this game is all about,” Diaz said, according to 247 Sports. “We have talked about this game being a bridge to the 2020 season. We have some outstanding senior leadership, but we also bring a ton of guys back to the team next year. We are trying to set the expectation of how to prepare for a bowl game and how to win a bowl game. How to win a trophy. That is a learned behavior.”

The Bulldogs have won bowl games in five consecutive seasons. Last year, they bested the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 31-14 in the Hawaii Bowl.

“They have an understanding and expectation of winning,” Diaz said, per 247 Sports. “They will also be backed by a strong and vocal fan support with the game being so close to Ruston.

“It is going to be a highly competitive game. You have a Louisiana Tech team that is gunning for their tenth win, which would be special for them. They want a sixth straight bowl win too. Then you have a team like us that is hungry for a bowl win and looking to put the best version of ourselves out there.”