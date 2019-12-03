Michigan vs Louisville Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines basketball team will visit the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ESPN.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Michigan vs Louisville on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Michigan vs Louisville on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of the Michigan vs Louisville on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Michigan vs Louisville Preview

The Cardinals pounded the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 71-54 on Friday, improving to 7-0 on the season.

They never trailed, jumping out to a 23-7 lead midway through the first half. Louisville forward Jordan Nwora scored a game-high 25 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-9 from deep. Wing Dwayne Sutton dropped 15 points and pulled down 7 boards, going 6-of-10 overall and 2-of-4 from distance.

“I think our focus from the jump — our first 4 minutes set the tone,” Sutton said, according to The Associated Press. “I think we did a good job defensively. We knew they had five guys who could score and fill it up, and I think we did a good job for the most part of guarding their best players.”

The Cardinals jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in the AP poll on Monday, overtaking the Duke Blue Devils, who fell to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 85-83 in overtime a week ago.

“My job is for me to get them to understand that we haven’t arrived,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said after the victory, per AP. “There’s no team that’s arrived. No team’s arrived. A lot of people are saying that we haven’t played anybody. A lot of people are saying we’re not there. Maybe we aren’t deserving. I don’t care. The only thing I care about is improving from our game today against Western Kentucky.”

Last week, the Wolverines bested the then-No. 6 UNC Tar Heels and the then-No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the final two rounds of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas to claim the tournament title. They went from unranked to the No. 4 team in the country.

“We’re here to win. They believe in it, they trust in it, and it worked,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said Friday after besting the Zags for the title, according to The Michigan Daily. “At the end of the day, I’m just so proud of this group, and how they competed throughout the weekend.”

Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers led all participants with 21 points, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep. Center Jon Teske pulled down 15 rebounds and notched 4 blocks, both game highs, to go with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

“As a senior now, I gotta be a leader,” Teske said, per The Michigan Daily. “I came in and I knew my role. Everyone knows their role at a certain point, and now there’s been a chance as I’ve gotten older, as a junior and senior, where I just gotta lead the younger guys, and just try and help the team win, and we’re having fun doing it.”