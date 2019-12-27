MSU vs Wake Forest Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan State Spartans (6-6) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

2019 Pinstripe Bowl Preview

After a 4-1 start, the Spartans sputtered in the middle of the season, and ended up going 4-5 in the Big 10 and 6-6 overall. Four of their six losses came at the hands of quality ranked teams, however. The Spartans fell to Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan — and they failed to compete in any of those losses, losing by an average of 29.25 points in the four interdivisional contests.

Michigan State lost five in a row before finishing the season on high note by winning their last two games against Rutgers and Maryland, which gave them bowl eligibility. The Spartans will be led on offense by senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who has 2,759 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. Lewerke will have to limit turnovers in this one if he and the Spartans want to win this one. This will be Lewerke’s final game with the Spartans, so he’ll likely want to go out on a high note.

The Demon Deacons enter the Pinstripe Bowl with a bit of a question mark at the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Jamie Newman is listed as questionable for the game, as he is battling through a leg injury he sustained late in the regular season. According to the Detroit Free Press, however, head coach Dave Clawson said this week that he expects Newman to play. Newman has 2,693 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season, and his status will be something to keep an eye on in this game.

Wake Forest will be looking for its first nine-win season since 2007, but they failed to finish their season on a high note, losing three of their last four games — although two of those losses were to Virginia Tech and Clemson. The Demon Deacons will need a strong effort from their offense, which ranks 12th in the nation, averaging 473.4 total yards and 32.8 points a game. He’ll be going up against a Spartans defense that is allowing 22.7 points a game.

One unique aspect of the Pinstripe Bowl is its location. Played at Yankee Stadium in New York City, the weather can be a bit more chilly in this game than in other bowl games. Whether or not the temperature or the elements will impact the contest will be something else to watch. Wake Forest have won three straight bowl games.