Michigan vs Illinois Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Michigan (8-1) is looking to maintain its stellar star to the year as they head to State Farm Center to take on Illinois (6-3) on Wednesday.

Michigan vs Illinois Preview

Michigan bounced back from its only loss of the season by defeating Iowa 103-91 with a torrid offensive attack. Previously, the Wolverines lost to No. 1 Louisville 58-43. However, that loss did not come without lessons that head coach Juwan Howard plans to utilize against Illinois.

“It’s tough to duplicate how loud Louisville’s atmosphere was,” Howard told reporters this week. “That was great to experience that early in the year and it will prepare for moments you’re about to encounter tomorrow versus Illinois. Champaign, the Champaign that I recall, that was one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. I will say this, we as a group learn that no matter what, the ball is not bouncing in for you, continue to play defense on the other side of the floor. I think that’s where we’ve made strides from.”

Kofi Cockburn leads the Illini, averaging 15.4 points and bringing a big motor with his game.

“Strong, tough, physical inside presence. Plays extremely hard,” Howard said of Cockburn. “Very good on the low block. Another thing that stands out, excellent offensive rebounding. Built a lot of toughness and his frame just breeds toughness all over him. We have to, of course, match his toughness and our guys are competitive. They’re not afraid. They love competing against any big that steps on the floor. We’re fortunate enough to face bigs similar to Kofi, (Luka) Garza is an amazing talent.”

The Wolverines are led by seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson. Teske is averaging 14.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Simpson — who has 125 career games under his belt — is accounting for 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest.

“Jon doesn’t show it in his face but he’s a super competitive guy and he competes,” Howard said. “That’s why he’s one of the best centers in college basketball.”

Illinois is in the midst of a tough stretch, coming off a loss to No. 4 Maryland on Saturday.

“I think the one thing I told our team is that everything we did in the Maryland game can be carried over,” head coach Brad Underwood said. “Michigan is a different team, we were a physically impressive team and those are the things that can come over,” Underwood said. “We made the fewest mistakes on offense of the season against a tremendous defensive game plan against them and it was tough. Michigan is different than what they can do. They are a fast-paced team.”

Illinois is a 1.5-point favorite for the game.