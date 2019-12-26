Monterrey vs America Final Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

CF Monterrey will host Club América at the Estadio BBVA for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final.

In the United States, the first leg (9:36 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Fox Deportes (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Monterrey vs Club América Preview

Monterrey bested Necaxa 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, sealing their passage with a 1-0 road victory on Dec. 7.

The final had to be postponed due to Monterrey’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar. They bested Qatari club Al-Sadd 3-2 to reach that tournament’s semifinals, where they fell to eventual champions Liverpool FC.

In the third-place match, Rayados bested Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal 4-3 on penalties after the sides played to a 2-2 draw.

“The players gave all they could,” Monterrey manager Antonio Mohamed said, according to Omnisport. “The win brings joy to all those who supported us and believed in us.

“We wanted to play in the final, but I said we could win this match and we did it. I am very happy and proud to belong to Monterrey.”

Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cardenas made two saves during the shootout, then tallied the match-winner.

“He deserves all the credit,” Mohamed said, per Omnisport. “We have a tactic for the penalty takers.

“I gave him the confidence to take it and I’m very happy because the team played with a lot of personality.”

América squeaked into the final, besting Morelia 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca in the second leg of their semifinal, evening the aggregate score at 2-2. Las Águilas, the No. 6 seed, advanced by virtue of entering the tournament with a higher seed than Morelia, the No. 7 seed.

“This is the most demanding club there is in Mexico,” América manager Miguel Herrera said, according to Goal. “I’ve told the guys that, and everyone knows it. Since the start of the tournament, they’ve demanded the title from us here.

“They don’t say ‘You have to qualify,’ If we didn’t qualify (for the playoffs) we’d all be out. They demand titles.”

América have won a record 13 titles in Mexico’s top league. Monterrey are seeking their fifth. They haven’t claimed a Liga MX championship since they won the 2010 Apertura.

“This meeting has raised a lot of their fans’ expectations,” América defender Emanuel Aguilera said, according to Onefootball, “more so after their very good performance against Liverpool in the Club World Cup.

“However, this does not affect our team. We are not concerned at all since before they went to the Club World Cup we knew that we would play the Final against them.

“They are a great team that has great players and they are very well led by the ‘Turco’ (Antonio Mohamed).

“This has been demonstrated throughout the Liguilla and the entire Apertura tournament.”