NDSU vs Montana State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The North Dakota State Bison football team will host the Montana State Bobcats at the Fargodome on Saturday in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NDSU vs Montana State Preview

The Bison are seeking their eighth FCS national title in nine years. They reached their ninth consecutive semifinals by edging the Illinois State Redbirds 9-3 at home a week ago.

Neither side reached the end zone.

North Dakota State managed just 263 yards from scrimmage, but they held Illinois State to 194. The Bison fared much better in getting past the sticks on late downs, going 7-of-17 on third downs and succeeding on their only attempt at a fourth-down conversion. The Redbirds went 3-of-12 on third downs and failed on both of their fourth-down tries.

Bison quarterback Trey Lance completed 10 of 21 passes for 135 yards, adding 11 carries for 41 yards without turning the ball over. Running back Ty Brooks logged 8 carries for 49 yards.

“They had a good (defensive) plan. They did a great job preparing for the Bison,” Bison head coach Matt Entz said postgame, according to The Pentagraph. “Our defensive staff may have done their best job all year. Defense wins a lot of football games.”

The Bison hadn’t scored fewer than 22 points in a contest all season.

“We know we have to be better but at the same time we have to forget about the last game,” Brooks said during the week, according to Inforum. “It’s frustrating when you can’t score, especially with the playmakers we have on the field. But hats off to Illinois State, they did a good job of playing us, scheming us up and attacking us with the right stuff at the right time.”

He added: “You don’t want to think about it too much. Sunday was the last day I thought about it. I don’t know what (MSU) is going to do, but we’ll be ready.”

Montana State bested the Austin Peay Governors 24-10 behind an impressive effort from running back Isaiah Ifanse in last week’s quarterfinals.

The sophomore carried 26 times for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass.

North Dakota State crushed Montana State 52-10 at the Fargodome in last year’s quarterfinals.

“It’s loud, very packed,” Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said this week, per Inforum. “It’s different and having been there does help. We’ve been there when it’s loud and rowdy and I think that helps. I don’t think it’s one of those things where we’ll be intimidated; we’ve been there and seen it. We didn’t compete well but it helps to have a chance to have seen it.”

He added: “You’re not the team you were yesterday let alone a year ago,” Choate said, per Inforum. “It doesn’t matter for them and it doesn’t matter for us.”