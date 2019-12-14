NDSU vs Illinois State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The undefeated North Dakota State Bison (13-0) host the Illinois State Redbirds (10-4) in the FCS Playoffs quarterfinal at the Fargodome Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN.

NDSU vs Illinois State Preview

North Dakota State have been particularly difficult to stop over the past few years, and this season has been no exception. Led by freshman quarterback Trey Lance, NDSU has the best offense in the Missouri Valley Conference, putting up 38.9 points per game. Lance has been excellent, throwing for 2,356 yards, 25 touchdowns and no interceptions on the season.

Lance and company will be facing an Illinois State defense that is second in the MVC, allowing 17.9 points a game. Led by defensive end Romeo McKnight, who has 12 sacks on the season, the Redbirds are allowing just 3.7 yards per carry, and they have a solid rush defense. They could get exposed in the passing game, however, as they are giving up over 170 yards receiving per game, which is 5th in the conference.

As for the Redbirds, they have won their first two playoff games on the road to get to this point, and they have done so with solid defense, and by relying on star running back James Robinson. Over the past two games, Robinson has 78 carries for 507 yards and three touchdowns, and he’ll be facing a Bison defense that is allowing 145.5 yards per game (3rd in the MVC) and a conference-low 11.5 points per game.

Illinois State will be mightily tested if and when they decide to throw the ball. NDSU have the best pass defense in the conference, and Redbirds freshman quarterback Bryce Jefferson has just 10 completions in the last two games for 127 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson’s inexperience could hurt the Redbirds in this game, and he’ll need to have a near-perfect performance in this one if Illinois State wants a chance.

This will be just the second time these two teams will meet in a playoff game. The first time they played each other in the playoffs was in 2014, and Carson Wentz was the quarterback for NDSU. The Bison won that game, 29-27. NDSU have won seven straight playoff games at home, and they have won their last eight against Illinois State.