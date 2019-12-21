Indiana vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball teams will square off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday as part of the Crossroads Classic.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN and ESPN2. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Notre Dame on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Indiana vs Notre Dame live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Indiana vs Notre Dame on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Indiana vs Notre Dame Preview

The Hoosiers haven’t played since Dec. 13, when they edged the Nebraska Cornhuskers 96-90 in overtime at home, improving to 10-1 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

“Sometimes when you’re at home, you get into overtime, it turns into that, wow, I can’t believe we’re here,” Hoosiers head coach Archie Miller said, according to the Indiana Daily Student. “They didn’t do that. Came out, really responded. Got off to a great start. Played hard all the way through, especially that last four minutes.”

Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis led all participants with 25 points (on 9-of-12 shooting), 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He had just 3 points at halftime.

“He turned it up a notch in the second half,” Miller said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “And every single basket that he made we needed. It wasn’t like he got one that was an easy one or what not. Every basket he got, he needed.”

He added: “I thought in the second half he was more wheeling and spinning. He was trying to get himself going, and he was also on the offensive glass. He was big. He had good touches around the basket on a couple of tough shots, too, that he made.”

Jackson-Davis said his resolve to beat his defender down the floor to get position inside made the difference after the break.

“I thought I could beat my man down the floor,” Jackson-Davis said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “I tried to run past him and get as deep as I could and try to leg whip over him. And I got a few easy buckets on that, and when you see a shot go in, it gives you the confidence to knock down other ones.”

Notre Dame bested the UCLA Bruins 75-61 at home their last time out, improving to 8-3 on the year. They’re 0-2 in ACC play.

The Irish shot just 24-of-63 (38.1%) from the field, but they went an efficient 15-of-39 (38.5%) from downtown and committed just 6 turnovers. Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb scored 20 points and dished 6 assists, both game highs, while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

“No question, Prentiss needs to be aggressive and hunt his shot,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said after the Dec. 14 victory, according to The Associated Press. “Sometimes I think he gets into quarterbacking too much, just being a point guard and not (shooting). … We’ve tried to talk to him about that the last couple days, so hopefully he can build off that.”