Notre Dame vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-2) will face the Iowa State Cyclones (7-5) in the Camping World Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Notre Dame vs Iowa State Preview

The Irish are led by quarterback Ian Book, and their offense was on fire to close the season, scoring 40 or more points in their final three games. They also won their last five games of the season, so they ended their year on a high note. Book’s 33 touchdown passes ranks 6th in the FBS, and he has helped make the Irish a formidable offensive threat. Notre Dame ranks 13th in the nation in scoring, averaging 37.1 points per contest, and they have been a solid running team, gaining 176.8 yards on the ground each game.

In fact, Brian Kelly’s team in one of only five teams in the nation to be in the top 15 in the country in both scoring offense and scoring defense. They are joined by Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Oregon, so they’re in good company.

On defense, the Irish are allowing 325.8 yards and 18.7 points a game. They are also giving up 4.68 yards per play. Notre Dame’s two losses this season have come against Michigan and Georgia, but they’ll face a different challenge against the eighth-ranked passing offense in the nation in Iowa State.

As for the Cyclones, they have benefitted from durable play at the quarterback position. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has had an excellent sophomore campaign. Purdy is sixth in the nation in passing yards with 3,760, and he has thrown for 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has eight rushing scores this year.

The Cyclones have had some tough losses this season, losing to three games to Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma by a combined three points. They are allowing over 362 yards per game to opposing offenses, and they have generally been competitive in every game they played this season. They are allowing just over 133 yards rushing and 362.2 yards passing per game, but they’ll face a tough test against Book and company.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams. The Irish are 3.5 point favorites in this one, so it promises to be a close game.