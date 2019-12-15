Ohio State vs Minnesota Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball team will host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play on Sunday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Ohio State vs Minnesota Preview

The Buckeyes entered the day as one of five undefeated Division I squads. They opened their Big Ten slate on Dec. 7, when they bested the Penn State Nittany Lions 106-74 at home to improve to 9-0.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for that Penn State team with their talent and their coaching and the start they have gotten off to,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said after the team’s most recent victory, according to 247 Sports. “As I’ve said a number of times, players win games and I just thought we had some incredible performances today. That made it difficult for them to guard us.

“We will move forward and hopefully have a good week of finals and preparation.”

Buckeyes big man Kaleb Wesson led all participants with 28 points and 10 rebounds, adding a block and a steal. The junior went 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

“I hit some shots today. My teammates found me in the right spots, which makes for easy basketball,” Wesson said, per 247 Sports. “It feels special. You’ve got guys that you love out there being successful. You see the bench going crazy when you’re scoring.”

Three days earlier, the Buckeyes pounded the then-No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels 74-59 on the road. Wesson credited the Ohio State coaching staff for getting the team prepared for their first conference test with limited practice time.

“The tribute is to our coaches,” Wesson said, per 247 Sports. “They tell us every day to test our maturity on how we’re going to come in and work in practice. In the film sessions after that game, we watched it, we cleaned some stuff and we were done with it. We had to move on to our next day, which was today.”

The Gophers also entered Big Ten play their last time out, falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes 72-52 on the road to slip to 4-5 on the year.

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu led the team with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He pulled down 12 rebounds and came up with 5 blocks, both game highs.

The rest of the Gophers combined to shoot just 11-of-45 (24.4%) from the field. The Hawkeyes notched 20 assists on their 26 field goals, committing just 8 turnovers.

“We didn’t hit a lot of shots,” Golden Gophers head coach Richard Pitino said, according to The Associated Press. “But we’ve got to do a better job of execution.”

He added: “They just fly up the court. And if you don’t communicate, you’re in trouble. They’ve got good balance offensively.”