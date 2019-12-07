Ohio State vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0) will take on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Preview

The Buckeyes handily defeated the Badgers when these two teams first met in October, winning 38-7. The Buckeyes, as they have all season, relied heavily on their excellent defense, holding the Badgers’ star running back Jonathan Taylor a season-low 52 yards. Ohio State has held Taylor to under 100 rushing yards the last two times these teams have played each other, so the Badgers offensive line will have to step up and help Taylor out–which won’t be an easy task against this tough Buckeyes defense.

Led by future first round pick Chase Young, who decimated the Badgers the first time around, the Buckeyes are allowing a meager 11.8 points per game, which is third in the nation. This Buckeyes team will be looking for their third Big 10 Championship in a row, and they also have a formidable offense to rely on.

Quarterback Justin Fields, leads an Ohio State offense that is the best offense in the Big 10. The Buckeyes are putting up a hefty 534.3 yards and 49.9 points per game. Fields will likely lean on OSU’s star running back J.K. Dobbins, who has 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.

As for the Badgers, their starting quarterback Jack Coan has been solid and efficient this season, with 17 touchdowns and 4 interception on the season. Coan has shown improvement as the season has progressed, but he will be without one of his favorite targets, however. Wideout AJ Taylor will miss the championship game with an injury, so Jonathan Taylor’s ability to break runs will be even more crucial in this one.

Wisconsin will need their defense to play exceptionally well in this one. The badgers have been solid on defense all year, but this game will be their ultimate test. Wisconsin is allowing just over 14 points per contest, which is sixth overall in the nation. The Badgers also have a grain of positivity to hold on to from their loss to the Buckeyes earlier this season: the Badgers sacked Justin Fields five times, while holding him to just 167 yards passing. If they can bother Fields again while also managing to score some points, they can make this one interesting.