Packers vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will head to Ford Field in Detroit to face the Lions (3-11-1) Sunday afternoon in an NFC North showdown that has a great deal of significance for the Packers.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs Lions on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Packers vs Lions Preview

While the Lions will finish at the bottom of the NFC North yet again, the Packers could potentially snag the #1 seed in the NFC North with a win here and a loss by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Packers have lost two straight in Detroit, but they have won four in a row entering this game, and they already beat the Lions once this season, 23-22 back in Week 6.

The Packers will be led on offense by Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones, the latter of whom leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and 19 total scores. Jones has been on fire as of late, and he will be facing a Lions defense that is 398.3 yards per contest, so it could be a very long afternoon for Detroit.

Rodgers has an 108.6 rating in nine games at Ford Field, and he will be facing a Lions team that is 0-7 since losing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to injury. Detroit has lost eight in a row, and starting quarterback David Blough will be facing a Green Bay defense that has come on lately. The Packers have given up 28 points over their last three games, and they’re allowing just under 20 points a game.

The Lions may get a few chances on offense despite playing against a strong Packer secondary, however. Wide receiver Kenny Golliday currently leads the NFL with 11 touchdown grabs, and he could become the first Lions wideout to lead the NFL in TD catches since Calvin Johnson did it in 2008.

The Lions also got running back Kerryon Johnson back last week after he missed eight weeks with a knee injury. Johnson saw limited action last week, rushing for 42 yards on 10 carries. Green Bay is giving up over 116 yards rushing per contest, so Johnson could get a few opportunities, as well.

Green Bay leads the all-time series, 101-72-7.