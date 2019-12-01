Packers vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After taking a shellacking last week, the Green Bay Packers need to regroup and keep pace in the NFC North and a matchup with a struggling New York Giants team on Sunday might be the remedy.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET

Packers vs Giants Preview

The Packers have looked like one of the best teams in the NFC for much of the season, but were absolutely dominated by the 49ers last week 37-8.

“We understood it was a game against a top-quality opponent, but that’s in the bank now,” veteran cornerback Tramon Williams said. “We lost a game, we learned from it, we got to work.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst performances of his career, collecting just 104 yards on 20 of 33 passing.

The Packers have lost two of their last three, but with the calendar flipping to December, Green Bay wants to leave behind the memories of November.

“We’re tied for the lead in the division, we still play each division opponent one more time, we’re right in the mix where we want to be, playing meaningful games in December,” Rodgers said this week. “This team has obviously a lot of goals. It starts with the (NFC) North and everything kind of opens up from there. The key is for us, we just have to stay healthy, but we have to play a little bit better in all three phases.”

Packer head coach Matt LaFleur echoed that sentiment.

“By going back to work and taking it one day at a time and putting in the right prep. That’s the only way I know how to bounce back from anything,” LaFleur told reporters. “I’ve got confidence in these guys that they’re going to. Everybody was hurting in that locker room.

“Everybody was disappointed. And I think these guys will battle. What I love about our group is I didn’t feel like there was anybody pointing fingers. We’ve all got to look inward — coaches, players, everybody involved — and look at ourselves and be honest with ourselves about what we can do better. We’ve shown we can do a lot better than this. You’ve got to give the Niners a lot of credit — that’s a good football team — but we know we didn’t play to the level of our expectations.”

Giants have lost seven straight and are looking to avoid their first eight-game skid since 2004.

“You’ve got to believe it first for it to actually happen,” Barkley said. “If you don’t believe in it, it will never happen. That’s why it’s important because it starts there. Not only myself but everyone in this locker room, we believe, we’re going to continue to believe, going to continue to work and try to finish this season off as strong as we can– starting off with the Packers, who are a great team.”