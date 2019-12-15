Patriots vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots (10-3) need to get their offense back on track as the playoffs approach, and a matchup with the struggling one-win Cincinnati Bengals (1-12) on Sunday might be right what the doctor ordered.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs Bengals Preview

No one is panicking in New England, but the team’s lack of offensive consistency has been a story line as they try to maintain their grip on one of the top two spots in the AFC and a first-round bye.

Since the start of Week 9, the Patriots are 30th in the NFL with an average of 17.6 points per game.

Tom Brady has been ol’ reliable for the Patriots, but he’s been here before with questions around the offense.

“Every year, it’s a little bit different. The challenges are different,” Brady said. “You just can’t rely on, ‘Oh, well. We’ll just do exactly what we used to do,’ or, ‘We’ll do exactly what we did last week.’ You have to kind of reinvent yourself every week. … It’s always a little bit of a challenge, but football season is not supposed to be easy.

“I think every week we’re making a little progress,” Bready added when talking to the Patriots official website. “Every week we’re trying to learn from our mistakes. Just put the right things together. Hopefully just keep improving. Guys are working really hard, that’s been been great to see. That’s what we gotta keep doing. Things don’t happen magically. We’re working pretty hard at it.”

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win, but much of the talk surrounding their matchup with Cincinnati this week has been about a filming incident that brought up memories of “Spygate.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he has not watched any of the video footage shot by an in-house production team that is subject to an NFL investigation.

“I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that,” Belichick said.

The Bengals showed some fight last week against the Browns, but still fell 27-19. Cincinnati’s only victory came against the Jets in Week 13.

Andy Dalton came back against Cleveland for his second consecutive start after being benched, but tossed a pick-six and no touchdowns. He knows the challenge against a Patriots’ unit that has been among the best in the league will be a challenge.

“They’re very opportunistic,” said Andy Dalton. “When they see a tipped ball that’s up in the air, they’re coming down with interceptions. They’re great at forcing fumbles, and all that stuff.”

The Patriots are a 10-point favorite for the game.