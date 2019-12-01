Patriots vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans (7-4) host Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC.

NBC (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Patriots vs Texans on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Patriots vs Texans on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Patriots vs Texans on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Patriots vs Texans Preview

The Texans last played on November 21, and they won a huge Thursday night game against their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts. Houston now sit one game ahead of the Colts in the South, which makes this game against New England all the more crucial.

Deshaun Watson will have his work cut out for him against the Patriots, who have been beyond lights out on defense this season. They have allowed a league-low 10.6 points a game, while surrendering just four touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks all year. In fact, the only time they surrendered more than 14 points a game was when they lost to the Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Jackson will have one of his favorite targets in Will Fuller back from injury, but he will need his running game to help him out, which also won’t be easy. The Pats are giving up just over 98 yards rushing a game, so Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson will have to step up. Perhaps the most key matchup for the Texans will be Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Houston standout DeAndre Hopkins. Gilmore is listed as questionable, after he missed time this week due to a widespread flu bug that hit the Pats. He will likely play, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

As for the Patriots, Tom Brady and the offense have been struggling a bit themselves. They have put up an average of 16.6 points over the last three weeks against the Ravens, Eagles and Cowboys, and they could get several opportunities against this Texans defense that has not been the same since losing Jadeveon Clowney to trade and J.J. Watt to season-ending injury. Brady has just two touchdown passes in his past three games, however, so he could be due to warm up.

The Texans are allowing 22.6 points and just over 259 yards passing a game. Brady and Bill Belichick should be able to exploit some mismatches in the secondary, but they will also rely on running back Sony Michel. Michel and the Patriots are averaging just over 91 yards rushing a game, and he will need to step up in this game if the Pats want to get their offense going.

The Patriots lead the all-time series, 10-1, and have won the last eight games against Houston.