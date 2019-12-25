Pelicans vs Nuggets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Denver Nuggets (21-8) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-23) at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Pelicans vs Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets have won seven straight, most recently edging the Phoenix Suns 113-111 on the road on Monday.

Denver guard Jamal Murray broke a 111-111 tie with a 24-foot stepback jumper with 3.2 seconds on the clock.

“We had poise down the stretch to handle their pressure,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said, according to the team’s official website.”This wasn’t our best game, but when you don’t play your best on the road, you have to find ways [to win]. That’s what I’m proud about.”

Murray scored a game-high 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting to go with 7 assists. Nuggets center Nikola Jokić pulled down 12 rebounds and dished 10 assists, both game highs, scoring 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

“I thought Joker [Jokić] was locked in throughout the game,” Murray said, per the team’s site. “He was making the right reads and being aggressive when he needed to be.”

On Tuesday, the Nuggets announced they’d come to an agreement with Malone on a contract extension. The deal will keep Malone —194-163 since taking over in Denver — under contract through the 2022-23 season.

“We have been very fortunate to have Coach Malone lead our resurgence,” Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly said in a released statement. “His tireless work ethic and passion are clearly reflected in the continued improvement of our roster.”

The Pelicans have won two of their last three in the wake of a 13-game losing streak. On Monday, they bested the Portland Trail Blazers 102-94 on the road.

While the sides posted similar shooting percentages (New Orleans hit 40.9% of their field goals, while Portland hit 40.7% of theirs), the Pelicans carried a massive advantage from beyond the arc — they went 15-of-35 (42.9%) from downtown; the Blazers went just 4-of-29 (13.8%).

New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday led his side with 21 points, adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

“There’s a big thing in the NBA about 3s and layups and we try to take away at least one of them,” Holiday said, according to The Associated Press. “Tonight they had a lot of paint points but how they shot the 3 was in our favor.”

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in June, went through a 20-minute workout before the game, but the team has yet to announce when he’ll make his NBA debut. He suffered a knee injury ahead of New Orleans’ season opener.

“He’s done some stuff,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said, per AP. “But as I said we’re taking it slow and he’s working his butt off to get back out on the court. When the time comes, we’ll put him out there.”