Raiders vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The top spot in the AFC West is on the line as the surprising Oakland Raiders travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on CBS.

Raiders vs Chiefs Preview

The Raiders established themselves as a contender for the AFC West with three consecutive wins three consecutive wins in November, but closed out the month with a disappointing 34-3 loss to the New York Jets.

Things won’t get easier as they head to a frigid Arrowhead Stadium to take on defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

“I’m not making any excuses,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “Hopefully that got our attention as we prepare for one of the best teams in football in another cold, nasty place.”

It’s a logjam for the AFC Wild Card spot, so winning the division would be a preferred route for the Raiders. That’s something the franchise hasn’t done since 2002 when they made a run to the Super Bowl, eventually losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think this will be good for us,” Oakland receiver Tyrell Williams said. “We have a stretch of five games left, and we’re going to make a playoff push. So I think this was a good test for us. We have to look at ourselves and get right back to where we want to be.”

The Chiefs aren’t taking the Raiders lightly or even considering the stinker they put up last time out against the Jets.

“We don’t really care what happened (against the Jets). It doesn’t matter in the National Football League,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters this week. “You have to be ready every week, in particular when you have an opportunity to play an AFC West opponent. It’s really about us getting ourselves ready. That’s what we’re going to focus on this week. That’s where all of our energy will go, and in making sure that we clean up and get better at some of the things that we need to take care of.”

The Chiefs won the first matchup of the season 28-10, with Mahomes passing for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

“We are going to have to earn every first down, we are going to have to work hard to get (Patrick) Mahomes off the field. They’re coming off a bye week. They’ll be fresh as daisies,” Gruden said, “so it will be a great challenge in one of the great places and great rivalries in football.”

Kansas City is a whopping 11-point favorite for the game, which is the largest spread of the weekend.