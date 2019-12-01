Rams vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams have seen their playoff hopes dwindle with losses in two of their last three games, but the squad has a chance to bounce back against their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Cardinals on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Cardinals on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Cardinals on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Cardinals on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Cardinals and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Rams vs Cardinals Preview

The Rams got a rude introduction to the phenomenon known as Lamar Jackson last week, allowing the MVP frontrunner to lead the Ravens to touchdowns on every one of his drives as they came away with a 45-6 victory.

“That was a very, very disappointing night for our whole football team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. “Everybody can do a better job so that we can avoid feeling like that. The nice thing is that we’ve got a short week, and you can’t dwell on those losses long. You’ve got to look at what we can do a much better job of, which is a lot of things, and then we start preparing for the Arizona Cardinals. We can’t allow the Ravens to beat us twice.”

Even in the blowout, the offensive could not find its footing. Running back Todd Gurley was ineffective with just with just six carries for 22 yards and quarterback Jared Goff — who received a huge payday this offseason — managed just 212 yards on 26-37 passing with two interceptions. It’s a far cry from the team that gained the reputation as an offensive juggernaut last season.

“We obviously need some stuff to happen, but I don’t think it’s completely out of the realm of possibility at all,” Goff said. “We’re still very much in it, and we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

McVway insists that the team is not worried about Goff’s struggles.

“Coaches, players, we’re all a part of this,” McVay said. “It’s not just Jared. It’s a collaboration of the unit, and that’s why football is the greatest team sport there is.”

The Cardinals showed a spark with a string of three consecutive wins. However, the team has dropped their last three to fall to 3-7-1 this season.

With No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray still getting NFL reps under his belt, Cardinals head Kliff Kingsbury knows he final few weeks are important, even if his team is out of the playoff picture.

“It’s important to show improvement over these last five games,” Kingsbury said. “We can’t change what happened in the past, and that’s what we’ve talked about. Let’s just be better. There are a lot of different way to improve that and we’re working towards that.”

The Rams are a three-point favorite for the game.