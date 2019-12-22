Ravens vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Baltimore Ravens have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but they’ll find little problem getting up for a game against the Cleveland Browns — one of the two teams to beat them this season. The AFC North rivals square off Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Browns on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

Ravens vs Browns Preview

The Cleveland Browns (6-8) have had a disappointing season and their playoff hopes hang by a threat. However, a sweep of the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) would be quite the consolation prize.

“It would be a big win,” said right guard Joel Bitonio. “Right now, Baltimore is probably the Super Bowl favorite, they’ve been pegged to win it all. They’re division champs and they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC right now, and if you go out there and show your team can compete with that and win that game, I think it would show people that we have the potential in this room.”

Cleveland entered the season with wild expectations, much due to the arrival of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via a blockbuster trade. But things have not gone as planned, as Beckham has been hampered by injury and lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham has 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns.

It was speculated that he wanted out from Cleveland through various reports, but he shut that down this week.

“It’s done. It’s over with,” Beckham said to reporters. “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.

“We are going to do it again and we are going to be what we felt like we should have been, correct all the little mistakes and all the ‘if we would have did this’ games. It is just too good. I did not buy a house here to sell it.”

In Baltimore, things have been going quite a bit smoother, with Lamar Jackson establishing himself as an MVP favorite. Many of the Ravens point to their 40-25 Week 4 loss to the Browns as a turning point. It was the last time the Ravens were on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“That was our last loss and it wasn’t good,” Ravens running back Mark Ingram told reporters. “We’re not that team anymore. We’re a better team. We kind of grew a lot from that moment. We were 2-2 and pretty much said our season could go one of two ways. We can change it and have success, or we can fold and fail.

“We came together, went back to the drawing board and we kept grinding one day at a time and here we are, 10 wins later. We feel like we’re a different team. We know they have a lot of talent on their side. …. We’re just trying to keep it going.”

The Ravens are a 10-point road favorite.