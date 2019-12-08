Ravens vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (10-2) look to extend their eight-game win streak against the stingy Buffalo Bills (9-3) on Sunday in a clash of AFC contenders at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Ravens vs Bills Preview

The Buffalo Bills have made a statement on defense this season, but an encounter with the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens will be a test like no other they have face.

Jackson has the surprising AFC North squad rolling as a Super Bowl contender, looking nearly unstoppable. Jackson is a dual-threat monster and leads the league with league with 32 touchdowns, 25 of those passing.

That being said, the Bills defense has confidence they can do what no other unit has been able to do recently and that’s slow down the Ravens.

“We’re built for an offense like this,” said Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. “Now, we just have to go out there and execute. Simple as that.”

Bills defensive coordinator compared Jackson to another mobile quarterback who shook up the NFL in Michael Vick.

“Once he got out in the open field, there was really no catching Michael,” Frazier said. “And it’s similar when you’re watching Lamar.

“It seems like they have a ton of confidence in their ability to run the ball on anybody. They play with a bravado about them, and I’m sure that has a lot to with their head coach.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens took a risk in drafting Jackson, who heard jokes that he was a “running back” during this first year in the NFL. But he’s been the biggest sophomore success the league has seen in some time. Harbaugh was asked if he thought any defense could slow Jackson down and gave a confident response.

“Well, I don’t know what it means exactly,” Harbaugh said. “If it means that they’re going to solve him as a player or shut him down, no. I don’t think that’ll ever happen until he retires, because he’s that good.”

There’s a lot on the line for the Ravens, who can clinch their division with a win and a Steelers loss or tie. They can also clinch with a tie and Steelers loss. The Bills also have postseason implications, looking to earn their second playoff berth in three years. They can do so with a win and an Oakland loss or tie, an Indianapolis loss or tie, and a Houston loss. A win would also set up an interesting clash on Dec. 21 with the New England Patriots with the AFC East possibly on the line.

The Ravens are a six-point road favorite for the game. The total is set at 44 points.