Redskins vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Redskins at At&T Stadium Sunday in a game Dallas must win.

Redskins vs Cowboys Preview

In order to make the playoffs, the 7-8 Cowboys will need to win this game against the 3-12 Redskins while also hoping for a little assistance. If the Cowboys win and the Eagles lose, Dallas will win the NFC East at 8-8. If Philadelphia wins, regardless of the outcome of this game, the Cowboys will miss the playoffs.

Dallas started the season strong at 3-0, but they have gone 4-8 since. At the very least, they would like to win this one to end their season on a positive note. Head coach Jason Garrett’s job security has been and will continue to be a topic of debate until a decision is made, so this team has been a boon for drama all year.

They have also been dealing with a load of injuries this year. They lost second year Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the year, Prescott has been playing through a shoulder injury, and left tackle Tyrone Smith will likely miss this game dealing with a back injury.

As for Washington, they have coaching issues of their own. It has been rumored former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera could be the next head coach of the team, so it is likely interim coach Bill Callahan will be gone after this game.

Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum will get the start for the Redskins in this one. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is out with an ankle injury, so Keenum will lead a Washington offense that has been one of the worst in the league all year. Washington has put up just 16.7 points per game all year, which is second-worst in the NFL behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys are giving up just over 20 points a game on defense, and they are 12.5 point favorites at home, but their season will depend on whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles can beat the New York Giants.