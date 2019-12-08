Redskins vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a miserable start to the season, the Washington Redskins (3-9) are on a roll of sorts, winning their last two. They’ll look to make it three with a trip to Lambeau Field on the docket to see the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Redskins vs Packers Preview

The Packers rebounded from their worst loss of the season with a 31-13 throttling of the New York Giants in the snow last week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 21 of 33 with four touchdowns, putting the game away with a pair of fourth quarter scores.

Back home at Lambeau Field, the Packers expect a frigid affair, which has benefitted Rodgers in the past. He has a career passer rating of 111.2 in regular-season home games in December and January.

“The cold is a factor,” Rodgers told The Associated Press. “It’s not like we’re a bunch of Wisconsin folks who were raised here, but I think you just learn to deal with the elements a little bit better. You’re spending eight months a year here. When I go back to California, I laugh at all the Californians wearing long sleeves and coats in 60-degree weather. I’m thinking, ‘Man, this is short weather, short sleeves, you know? Get the Speedo out or something, baby.'”

It’ll be the first trip to the historic stadium for Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins, but as an Ohio State product, he has some experience in the cold.

“Having played in the Big Ten, I’ve played some cold games,” Haskins told reporters this week. “Try to stay as warm as possible — hand warmers, turtlenecks, soup, chicken broth. All of that.”

The game is a reunion of sorts for Packer head coach Matt LaFleur, who worked with the Redskins in 2010 under Mike Shanahan.

“Yeah, that was pretty much my foundation in this league,” LaFleur said. “I got the opportunity to work with a lot of great people: Mike Shanahan and some of my closest friends in this business and in life, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel. There was a lot of good people. It was a really great learning experience for me.”

LaFleur spent much of his time with the Redskins mentoring a young quarterback by the name of Robert Griffin III, who’s now the backup in Baltimore. The Redskins have a new rookie QB in Haskins that LaFleur has seen some flashes out of.

“He’s an up-and-coming guy,” LaFleur said. “He’s led them to two wins, back to back. The sky’s the limit for him. He’s a talented player. That’s why he went in the first round.”

The Packers are a 13-point home favorite for the game. The total is set at 41.5.