Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting is a tradition that dates back to the 1930s, with the first televised tree lighting airing in 1951 on NBC. But since 1997, NBC has made the tree lighting in a special event, called Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

This year's special airs Wednesday (Dec. 5) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Preview

This annual tradition is a festive way to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, the two-hour program always features lively, cheerful performances and this year is no different.

Performers for 2019 include Chicago, John Legend, Brett Eldredge, Idina Menzel, Gwen Stefani, Lea Michele, Derek and Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Straight No Chaser, and Skylar Astin and Alex Newell, plus the always-high-kicking Radio City Rockettes and a special appearance by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin.

This year’s tree is a 77-foot-tall Norway spruce estimated to be 70+ years old, donated by Carol Schultz of Orange County, New York. It weighs approximately 12 tons — and that is without the 900-pound Swarovski crystal star that will sit atop the tree.

After the tree is lit on Dec. 4, it will be lit up and open to visitors every day from 6 a.m. to midnight, though on Christmas Day it is lit for 24 hours. Then on Jan. 17, the tree will be milled into lumber that is then donated to Habitat for Humanity.

