Saints vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Tennessee Titans (8-6) playoff hopes took a hit with a loss last week, but they’ll have a chance to bounce back against a New Orleans Saints (11-3) team that has its sights set on the top seed in the NFC. The foes faces off Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Titans on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Titans on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Titans on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Titans on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Saints vs Titans and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Saints vs Titans Preview

The Saints are coming off a celebratory 34-7 Monday Night Football victory against the Colts where quarterback Drew Brees set the record for all-time touchdown passes.

Despite the win, the Saints are still the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will have to catch the Packers if they want a bye. Beating the Titans — who are fighting for their playoff lives — would go a long way in helping their cause.

“There’s more to be desired with some of the things that we’re doing,” Brees said. “There’s definitely room for improvement. You come off a game like that and you say, all right, well yeah, I mean it was pretty good all the way around, but each opponent requires a different game plan, a different kind of mindset and a different set of keys to victory so to speak and so it presents its own set of challenges. And so from week to week we’ve got to execute the plan and overcome those challenges.”

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has triggered the change in Tennessee, notching a 6-2 record as the starter. A loss against the Texans last week ended their four-game winning streak.

Miami parted ways with Tannehill in the offseason, with the Dolphins sending him to the Titans via a trade. Brees can understand what a fresh start can do, having faced a similar situation going from the then-San Diego Chargers to the Saints.

“It’s a fresh start. It’s kind of like reestablishing the foundation, but you’re also drawing on your experiences as a starting quarterback. I mean, how many games did Ryan Tannehill start prior to arriving in Tennessee, a lot?” Brees said. “He’s an experienced veteran quarterback, but yeah, new environment, new system and yet you’re bringing some experience and wisdom along with it and that’s a big deal.”

Tannehill meanwhile has ogled at Brees’ stat line from his record-setting night: 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

“Obviously, he was on fire,” Tannehill said. “Kind of a cool moment for him, a guy that I’ve respected for a long time as a person, as a player. … So to be able to see him break that record, he’s sustained success for a long period of time, and I was happy for him.”

New Orleans is a 2.5-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 50 points. The Saints are seeking their sixth straight road win.