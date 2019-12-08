Seahawks vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a huge NFC West showdown, the Los Angeles Rams (7-5) will host the Seattle Seahawks (10-2) in a game that will have major playoff implications for both teams.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Seahawks vs Rams Preview

For the Rams, they will need their offense to be firing on all cylinders if they want to win this one, and that includes heavily involving running back Todd Gurley. Los Angeles will also need quarterback Jared Goff to make better decisions in this one. Goff has 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year, and he’ll be facing a Seahawks defense that is allowing just over 21 points a game.

On defense, the Rams are surrendering just under 20 points a game, and while they haven’t forced a great deal of turnovers, they have recorded 38 sacks, and Aaron Donald is healthy and will make sure his presence is frequently felt.

The Seahawks are coming off a 37-30 win against Minnesota Monday night. Led by MVP candidate Russell Wilson, Seattle has been near-impossible to stop. Wilson has been outstanding, throwing 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions on the season. Running back Rashaad Penny has been solid in a supporting role, as well, and he and Chris Carson should help Wilson keep their balanced attack an effective one.

The Seahawks have won five straight, and they will need their defense to show up in a big way against Sean McVay’s offense. Seattle is tied for the league-lead with 18 forced fumbles, and they’ll have to be opportunistic in order to keep Gurley, Goff and company in check.

The injury report seems small and insignificant for this one, and that’s a good thing for both teams. The Rams will be without starting tight end Gerald Everett, who is out with a knee injury, and the Seahawks just placed cornerback Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve, so their secondary will be a bit shorthanded.

The Rams are 3-3 at home this season, while the Seahawks are 6-0 on the road.