Seahawks vs Panthers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks saw their five-game winning streak end last week, but are looking to turn things around to bolster their playoff and division title hopes against the slumping Carolina Panthers (5-8) on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Panthers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Panthers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Panthers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Panthers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Panthers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Seahawks vs Panthers Preview

The Seahawks have been a model of consistency under head coach Pete Carroll and have a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh time in eight season against the Panthers on Sunday.

But to do that, Seattle needs to erase the memory of their 28-12 loss to the Rams last week where nothing seemed to go right. Quarterback Russell Wilson was held without a passing touchdown for the first time this season and a victory by the 49ers (11-2) added to the pain for the Seahawks, who are trying to chase down their first division title since 2016.

“This league will humble you,” Carroll said. “You get caught up in it, it can humble you. The teams are so good, and it doesn’t matter what their record is. It’s just that day. That’s always been the case. So, you have to stay on it. You have to stay ahead. We’ve had some really good clubs that got humbled late in the year, too. Hopefully that helps us to make sure that we don’t allow for any latitude at all that can get us and give somebody else an edge on us. We were jacked to play (the Rams). The whole week was a great week.”

The Seahawks veterans aren’t too worried about the loss, most notably linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“I think it’s our mindset,” Wagner said “The way that we go about it is just to try to live in the moment. You let the whatever happened happen, the good and the bad. You don’t want to have a great game and let that linger into the weekend and you think about last game and miss the game that’s in front of you. It’s the same thing with a loss. When you have a loss that didn’t go your way, or it was a close game, or you got blown out, you just let it go. You take what you need to take from it, you learn what you need to learn from it, and then you move on. That’s our mindset. That’s what we try to have everybody think, and I feel that’s probably why we’re so successful after a loss, is because we’re able to move on from it and not let it linger into the next game.”

It’s been a rough go for the Panthers of late, losing five straight and firing their head coach Ron Rivera. Kyle Allen will start at QB for the Panthers, having thrown 12 interceptions during the losing streak.

The Seahawks are a 6.5-point favorite for the game.