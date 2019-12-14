How to Watch Seton Hall vs Rutgers Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 22 ranked Seton Hall Pirates (6-3) will head to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) at the Louis Brown Athletic Center Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Seton Hall vs Rutgers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Seton Hall vs Rutgers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Seton Hall vs Rutgers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Seton Hall vs Rutgers Preview

The Scarlet Knights are currently undefeated (7-0) at home, and they’re coming off a 72-65 home win against the Wisconsin Badgers. Rutgers is led by guard Geo Baker, who had 22 points against the Badgers. Baker also leads the team in both scoring (12.8 points a game) and assists, while guard Ron Harper Jr. is chipping in 12.1 points per game. Center Myles Johnson is the team’s leading rebounder, and is nearly averaging a double-double (8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds per game).

One struggle early on this season for Rutgers is hitting long range shots. The Scarlet Knights are shooting just 27.4% from beyond the arc, and they’ll need to improve their shooting if they want to get better on the season. They have been out-hustling their opponents as of late, however. Against Wisconsin, they out-rebounded the Badgers by 14. “I thought we were swarming. We have to play like that,” head coach Steve Pikiell said.

They’ll be facing a Pirates team that is on a bit of a down-swing. Seton Hall hasn’t won more than two games in a row all season, and they’re coming off a 76-66 loss to Iowa State. The Pirates suffered a major blow in that game, losing starting forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who broke his right wrist and will miss at least two months. With Mamukelashvili out, freshman forward Tyrese Samuel could see an increased role. How the team responds to Mamukelashvili’s absence will be something to watch.

Seton Hall lost both of the games they have played against ranked opponents this season (to Oregon and Michigan State), and while Rutgers isn’t ranked, they shouldn’t be a pushover. Still, the Pirates are shooting better from three-point range (37.8%) and they could try to capitalize on that advantage in this game.

Seton Hall leads the all-time series, 40-30, and they won 72-66 last year.