Spurs vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Spurs vs Mavericks Preview

The Mavericks came out on the wrong end of the fourth comeback of at least 30 points in NBA history on Sunday, falling to the Toronto Raptors 110-107 on the road. They slipped to 19-10 on the season and 2-2 since star forward Luka Doncic went down with an ankle sprain.

Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and dished 9 assists, both team highs. Big man Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting. He pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds and added 3 blocks.

“Very disappointing loss,” Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle said, according to Mavs.com. “I take full responsibility for it. We got to a point where we lost our aggression. Give them credit. They did a great job with the trap. But we didn’t respond well enough to it and that’s on me.

“It’s pretty clear what happened. It’s an aggression thing. Give them credit. Give their fans credit. They kept a lot of energy going. But when you get hit with that kind of force, you have to respond with equal or greater force and we just didn’t do it soon enough.”

Doncic was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. On Christmas, he was upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game; he’d been outright ruled out of the team’s previous four contests.

“He seems to be doing better every day,” Carlisle said after Tuesday’s practice, according to ESPN. “I don’t know what his status will be for Thursday, but he’ll certainly be upgraded. He’s doing well. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, and then Thursday we’ll see what’s what, but things are looking better and better.”

San Antonio improved to 12-17 on Monday, besting the Memphis Grizzlies 145-115 on the road.

Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a game-high 40 points on 17-of-25 shooting, adding 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Guard DeMar DeRozan led all participants with 10 assists, shooting 10-of-11 from the field for 26 points.

“It was just one of those nights,” Aldridge said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve had nights where we’ve been on the other end of it, where we couldn’t throw it in the lake.”

San Antonio shot 60-of-89 (67.4%) from the floor and 15-of-24 (62.5%) from 3-point range en route to a season high in points.

“(LaMarcus) and DeMar led the way,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said, per AP. “It was great to see the whole team jump in. We had a bad game last game. This is the way you react to something like that.”