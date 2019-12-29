Steelers vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Ravens on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Steelers vs Ravens Preview

Having won 11 straight to clinch the top seed in the AFC, the Ravens will sit MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson in their regular season finale and turn to backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012.

“The one thing Lamar [Jackson] has done is he’s kept me young,” Griffin said this week, according to ESPN. “I’m still young. I’m 29. But watching him go out there and move around the way that he does, it inspires us all to go out and try to move a little bit better.”

He added: “I’m not going to make this game about me. I know everybody wants to. It’s just a blessing, honestly, for what I’ve been able to come through and come out of.”

In his second season, Jackson has completed 66.1% of his passes 3,127 yards, a league-high 36 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. He’s also carried 176 times for 1,206 yards and 7 scores.

Griffin hasn’t started an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017, when, as a member of the Cleveland Browns, he completed 29 of 40 passes for 232 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a pick in a 27-24 defeat to the Steelers. He was out of the league the following season, then joined the Ravens on a one-year pact a year later. This offseason, Baltimore inked him to a two-year, $4 million contract.

“Obviously, any quarterback in my position is going to want to get back in the league and be starting right away, so I don’t think in that sense it was ideal,” Griffin said, per ESPN. “But because that was the hand that I was dealt, and I knew that coming here, it was an ideal situation. Because I came to an organization that has an identity, takes care of their players and allows you to be yourself. And I think that’s something that I was fighting a lot in previous stops.”

The Steelers have dropped two straight to significantly hamper their playoff hopes. Their likeliest path to the postseason is a victory over Baltimore paired with a Houston Texans win over the Tennessee Titans. If Pittsburgh loses, they’d need three or four other games to go their way.

“We’re not worried about the myriad of scenarios that are capable of being discussed this week,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, according to the team’s official website. “We understand the position we are in. We made the bed. We are willing to lay in it. What we are focused on are the things that are within our control as we stand here and prepare for this week and that’s our preparation and ultimately our play.