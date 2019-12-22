Steelers vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) control their playoff hopes and the next hurdle comes on the road against a New York Jets (5-9) team that will be eager to play spoiler. The teams meet up Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on CBS.

Steelers vs Jets Preview

The playoff proposition for the Steelers is pretty simple — win their final two games of the season and they’re in.

”That is what you work all year for, that clarity, that ticket to the tournament, the finality of it all,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. ”The scarcity that is in our game, I just appreciate that. You don’t get 80-plus opportunities to state your case. You don’t get 160. You get 16 opportunities, one a week, over the second half of a calendar year to state your case and we are in December, so that says it all.”

With Ben Roethlisberger missing nearly all of the season with injury and Mason Rudolph being benched for poor play, Pittsburgh’s hopes are resting on the arm of Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Hodges hit his first real speed-bump as a pro last week, tossing four picks in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo — two coming down the stretch as they looked to tie the game.

”Coach Tomlin told us we’re not going to blink, we’re going to keep going – just play your game,” Hodges told reporters. ”I’m not going to change who I am. I had a bad game. I know I had a bad game, but, hey, I can get better from it. Bad games do happen and I’m looking forward to showing that we have gotten better and that we’re going to have more fun and play football and get a win.”

The matchup with the Jets carries a little extra emotion, with former running back Le’Veon Bell now playing in New York. Bell gained a reputation as one of the NFL’s most talented backs during his time in Pittsburgh playing alongside Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown. He was a two-time first team All-Pro and three time Pro Bowler.

“Going out there against guys that I practiced with for a long time and actually get a chance to compete against them,” Bell said, “it’s going to be fun.”

Bell is expecting at least a few boos from the Steelers fans in attendance, considering how his tenure ended with the team in a season-long holdout.

“I think it’ll probably be 50-50,” Bell said. “I think it’ll be half that are happy to see me and still love me, and half that hate me, despise me. It is what it is.

“I’m going to show love, regardless, to everybody wearing my jersey on both sides and things like that, so that’ll be fun.”

The Steelers are a 3-point road favorite for the game.