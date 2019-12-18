How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 39 Finale & Reunion Online

Survivor: Island of the Idols is down to its final five castaways, one of which will be crowned the sole survivor during the three-hour finale and reunion special Wednesday, December 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch it.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor: Island of the Idols Finale and Reunion Preview

This particular Survivor finale promises to be one for the books because the season has been full of groundbreaking, dramatic moments. In a Survivor first, the reunion won’t air live. It will be taped four hours earlier than normal with live look-ins during the East Coast airing of the finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The reason for this is because in another Survivor first, a contestant was removed from the game this season for inappropriate behavior. Dan Spilo was at the center of two incidents involving female cast and crew members; the first was his repeated unwanted touching of fellow castaway Kellee Kim. The second was an incident involving a female crew member. Details are scarce about that, though PEOPLE reports it was due to his touching of her leg on the way back to camp from an immunity challenge.

As such, Spilo was removed from the game. He was not part of the jury and he was told he was not permitted to take part in the reunion. Even in light of Spilo not attending, CBS decided that for the safety and comfort of the other cast members, they were not going to air the reunion live this season.

But before we even get to the reunion, we have to watch the final five compete for the three finalist spots that will face the jury’s questions. The final five is made up of one original Lairo member in Dean Kowalski and four original Vokai tribe members: Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Noura Salman, and Tommy Sheehan.

Tommy and Dean are aligned right now because they know neither of them can beat Janet or Lauren in the finals. Lauren and Janet are aligned for the same reason — they know they are each other’s only hope to make it to the end because they’re too well-liked to take to the final three.

That leaves Noura in the middle. It really all comes down to what side she chooses. Will it be Dean and Tommy or Janet and Lauren? Tune in Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS to find out.

