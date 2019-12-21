Texans vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Texans (9-5) have a fourth AFC South title in five years in sight as they hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) on Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NFL Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for your FuboTV free trial, you can then watch a live stream of the Texans vs Bucs on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including NFL Network. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Texans vs Bucs live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Texans vs Bucs Preview

The Texans are fresh off their biggest win of the season — a 24-21 triumph over the Tennessee Titans that gave them a leg up in the race for the AFC South crown. They can clinch the division banner with a victory over the Titans.

“It’s a lot on the line. We all know that. But at the same time, you can’t look past these guys and you can’t take it for granted,” quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters.

Watson was selected to the Pro Bowl this season for the second consecutive year. He’s passed for 3,668 yards and 26 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. He’s played so well he’s got an admirer on the opposing sideline in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

“He’s just amazing; he’s one of my favorite players,” Arians said. “Everything that he can do that’s designed, but then when he gets into backyard football, he’s the best there is I think right now, he and Russell Wilson, when they start creating stuff. He’s a magical player.”

The Texans will be facing a Buccaneers squad that will be without both of its Pro Bowl receivers — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“For us, it is a big December game. It’s a good measuring stick even without whoever is not playing. It doesn’t matter. It’s still going to be a team going to the playoffs,” Arians said. “We’ve beaten one team that was almost in the playoffs. We went to overtime with a No. 1 seed in their place. (Those are) the things I think you judge on when you look back, when you get to that rear view mirror, and you start evaluating where we’re at next year.”

The final two games of the season are important for Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. The former No. 1 overall pick has passed for over 400 yards and four touchdowns the last two weeks and leads the NFL in passing yards. However, turnovers have been his bugaboo. Winston leads the NFL with 24 interceptions — six more than the next closest QB.

Houston is a three-point road favorite for the game.