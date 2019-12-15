Texans vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The first of two battles for AFC South supremacy takes centerstage on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (8-5) and Houston Texans (8-5) battle at LP Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on CBS.

Texans vs Titans Preview

After a slow start to the season, the Titans have turned things around and are in contention to take their first AFC South title since 2008.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been a big part of the revival in Tennessee, and the Titans have scored at least 30 points in four straight games, the franchise’s longest streak since 2003 according to The Associated Press.

“There’s definitely things we can clean up some games more than others,” Tannehill told reporters this week. “You go back and look at the tape, there’s always things we can be better at, plays that we missed. Conversions that we should’ve had, maybe a block on the backside of a run or a throw location could’ve been better, a route could’ve been better.”

He has the attention of Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

“He’s a good football player,” O’Brien said. “He’s accurate, very accurate. He’s been accurate his whole career. He’s making really good decisions with the ball, he’s getting them into the right play, out of a bad play, he can run, he’s very athletic. He’s playing really well.”

Tannehill came over over from the Dolphins in the offseason to give Marcus Mariota a reliable backup. Since taking over the starting role, he’s completing t73.4% of his passes and leads the NFL with a 118.5 passer rating.

But despite four-game streak, the Titans are not resting on heir laurels. They understand if they want to accomplish their goals, they’ll have to take care of Houston. The division rivals face off twice in three weeks.

“We got to handle Houston,” Titans corner Logan Ryan told The Associated Press. “Just like in years past we never could win in Indy, and we won in Indy. We’re due to have a bad upset in Oakland, and we didn’t. So I just think we’re taking it one week at a time, and we’ve got a big matchup with their receiving corps coming to town, and Deshaun Watson, so I think that’s enough on our plate.”

The Texans suffered a bad 38-24 loss at Denver last week, unable to erase the Broncos 31-3 first-half lead and allowing the rookie Drew Lock to pass for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. The loss was even worse considering what Houston had done the week before, beating the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots 28-22.

“You just always want to be in your own driver’s seat and control your own destiny,” Texans linebacker D.J. Reader said. “That’s all you can ask for.”

The Titans are a three-point favorite for the game.