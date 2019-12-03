The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Stream The Mandalorian Episode 4 Tomorrow

The fifth entry in Disney Plus’ exclusive series, The Mandalorian, is set to debut this Friday, December 6th. Directed and written by Dave Filoni, this episode should become available a little after 3:01 AM ET/12:01 AM PT. If you are looking to watch The Mandalorian, Disney Plus is available on multiple platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Fire TV, and other devices via the Disney Plus application.

This new show follows the journies of a Mandalorian bounty hunter trying to survive after the collapse of the Empire. Set after Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian gives us a glimpse into Star Wars’ criminal underworld and how various factions developed between the live-action films. Starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian’s first season will run eight episodes.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘The Mandalorian’ 6. Select ‘The Mandalorian’ 7. Select Episode 1 8. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Xbox One 1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Episode 1 12. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PS4 1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 10. Select Episode 1 11. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Fire TV 1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 9. Select Episode 1 10. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Roku Devices 1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel Where to Stream The Mandalorian Unfortunately, if you are looking to stream The Mandalorian the only way is through Disney Plus. The latest streaming service from the media giant, this show is exclusive and doesn’t appear on other platforms such as Netflix or Hulu. There has also been no word if this show will be sold after the first season concludes. Given Disney’s history of physical releases, we wouldn’t be surprised if The Mandalorian was purchasable in early 2020. For those wanting to join Disney Plus, it costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 for the entire year. This service not only includes exclusive shows but a wealth of films and television shows from Disney’s history. Alternatively, if you are unsure about The Mandalorian then you can try 7 days of the service for free. Sadly, you are only able to watch the first episode of the show, so don’t expect to cram the entire season into a single week. The Mandalorian Overview Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8 The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule Here’s the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 The Mandalorian Episode 4 Recap —-Spoilers!—- Episode 4 opens up with The Mandalorian and “Baby Yoda” making their way to a remote backwater planet to hide. Upon their arrival, the duo goes to the local cantina where the “Mando” gets into a fight with ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune. After realizing they’re no threat to one another, both of them share a drink. After their discussion, a group of villagers ask the Mandalorian if he is willing to help deal with a local bandit problem. He initially declines, but upon learning how remote their village was he agrees in exchange for money and lodging.

Using the money to recruit Cara Dune, they go to the village and begin to investigate the bandits. They quickly discover that these foes are in possession of an Imperial AT-ST and inform the villagers that they have to move. Given the sheer destructive capabilities of the walker, both Dune and the Mandalorian are extremely hesitant about helping. But the villagers explain that they are willing to learn how to fight, as they refuse to hand over their town to the bandits.

What follows is a brief training montage that showcases the villagers learning how to shoot blasters, build fortifications, and fight with spears. To deal with the AT-ST, they also dig a large pit and cover it so when the walker collapses if it steps into the hole. Once night falls, Cara and the bounty hunter to attack the bandits to draw them out. Leading these enemies to the village a massive battle breaks out that is almost lost because the AT-ST doesn’t initially step in the pit.

Cara Dune eventually coaxes the walker to step forward after shooting it a few times, forcing it to reposition and accidentally spring the villager’s trap. Immobilized by the pit, the Mando throws a Thermal Detonator inside and destroys the walker. The bandits quickly retreat, realizing they can no longer attack the villagers without suffering severe casualties. After the fight, the Mandalorian explains that he intends on leaving Baby Yoda with one of the widowed villagers. Believing it to be safer than any life he could give him, our hero finishes packing and is about to leave.

Right before he goes, a rival bounty hunter attempts to kill Baby Yoda but is stopped by Cara Dune. Realizing the bounty tracker is still active, The Mandalorian takes the child and once again sets off. As long as the child is still alive, it will be hunted down by the Imperials and bounty hunters he fought against in Episode 3.