The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 8 Online

The final episode for Disney Plus’ flagship series, The Mandalorian, is finally here. Wrapping up the first season, Episode 8 will conclude the cliffhanger ending that left viewers stunned. Just like other chapters, Episode 8 will be available on December 27 at 12:01 AM PT/3:01 AM ET. You can stream Disney Plus on multiple platforms including C, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, and Fire TV. Additionally, any iOS/Android device on this list can download the Disney Plus application.

For those not following this series, The Mandalorian revolves around a deadly bounty hunter that is put in danger following his refusal to kill a target. This puts a price on his head, along with the being he did not kill. What follows is a little under eight hours of this bounty hunter traveling from planet to planet, completing jobs and meeting unique, colorful characters. The cast for The Mandalorian includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

Where to Stream The Mandalorian If you want to watch The Mandalorian, unfortunately, your only option at the time of writing this is Disney Plus. This show is exclusive to the media giant's streaming platform and cannot be watched on any other service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Additionally, there has been no word on if there will be a physical release. Given the show's immense popularity, we wouldn't be surprised to see a digital or Blue-Ray version of The Mandalorian. For those hesitant on spending money, you can watch the first episode for free by signing up for the seven-day free trial. This won't give you access to the entire season, so don't expect to binge-watch every episode. Currently, Disney Plus costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, which is fairly competitive with other platforms such as Netflix. The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule Here's the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 The Mandalorian Episode 7 Recap —-Spoilers!—- The seventh episode of The Mandalorian begins with our favorite space dad receiving a message from the Bounty Hunter Guild Leader, Greef Karga. He explains that following Mando’s departure, Imperial soldiers have taken over the town making it difficult for him to work. Greef then purposes that the Mandalorian returns and kills the contractor to free himself from being stalked by other bounty hunters. Reluctantly agreeing, the bounty hunter turns his ship around and heads back to the guild’s location. Along the way, he recruits the ex-Rebel Shocktrooper Cara Dune, the guide Kuiil, and a reprogrammed IG-11. The latter is thanks to Kuiil, who reveals in a flashback that he fixed the droid following its destruction in Episode 1. Despite being highly distrustful of IG-11, the Mandalorian agrees to bring it along since the droid is no longer hunting “Baby Yoda.” Along their journey back to Greef’s planet, the alien child accidentally force chokes Cara Dune during an arm-wrestling competition. It’s implied that the small alien believed that Dune was trying to hurt the Mandalorian, so it attempted to protect him. Finally arriving on the planet, Dune, Kuill, the Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda meet with Greef and several bounty hunters loyal to the guild leader. With IG-11 forced to stay on the ship, they set off to meet with the Imperial client. The plan is to deceive the client into believing that he is returning the alien, so they can get close enough to kill the officer. While the Mandalorian doesn’t trust Greef, the group agrees and makes their way into town. Setting up camp outside of the town, the group is attacked by flying aliens which kill some of Kuills blurrg, fly off with one bounty hunter, and injure Greef. Poisoned, Greef is saved by Baby Yoda who uses The Force to heal him. Following the attack, the group arrives at the Imperial occupied town the next morning. Yet, before they arrive, Greef kills the remaining bounty hunters he brought and reveals that the plan was to betray the Mandalorian.

A new plan is hatched, where the Mandalorian will act as if he was captured by Greef and Dune, so he can kill the client. Meanwhile, Kuiil is sent back to the ship with Baby Yoda to protect it from harm. Upon their arrival in town, it quickly becomes apparent that there are more Imperial soldiers hanging around than expected. However, the trio slips in with relative ease and finally meet the Imperial officer who initially contracted the Mandalorian in Episode 1.

But before the Mandalorian springs his trap, the bar is torn apart by blaster fire which kills the Imperial client and several Stormtroopers. The bar is then surrounded by dozens upon dozens of Stormtroopers, prompting the Mandalorian to tell Kuill to hurry. This communication is picked up by two Imperial Scouts, who then chase after Kuill on speeder bikes. Pinned down in the bar, a high ranking Imperial official – Moff Gideon – arrives via a TIE Fighter.

The episode ends with the group trapped in the bar and Kuiil unfortunately gunned down by the Imperials on speeder bikes. Baby Yoda has also been captured and is, presumably, being delivered to Moff Gideon.