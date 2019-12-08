Titans vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In what should be one of the week’s most interesting matchups, the Oakland Raiders (6-6) host the red hot Tennessee Titans (7-5) Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Raiders on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you want to watch CBS football games (both in-market NFL and college football games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Raiders on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Raiders on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Raiders on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Raiders on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Raiders and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Titans vs Raiders Preview

This game is a huge one for the Raiders, They will need a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, and they’re just one game behind Tennessee entering this contest. A loss would set them an additional game back, and would also give the Titans the tie-breaker.

Titans’ starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has changed this offense. After taking over for former starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, Tannehill has made Tennessee look like a different team while making them contenders again. The Titans have won three in a row, and they’re still very much alive in the Wild Card hunt.

Tennessee is averaging 23 points a game, and on defense, the Titans are surrendering just over 19 points a game, and they have been a solid top 10 unit. They’re allowing 102 yards a game on the ground, so if Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs isn’t 100%, the Raiders could be in for a long afternoon.

Oakland has lost their last two, and they could see one of their top offensive weapons limited–or even sidelined–in this game. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and he is questionable for this game. Jacobs will likely play, but his status remains a question mark, and could have a huge impact on this game.

Oakland has been a disappointment on defense so far this season. They’re giving up 27 points per game, and they’ve been downright bad at defending the pass, allowing 258.2 yards per contest. If they don’t make Tannehill uncomfortable, they could see their playoff chances disappear.

The Titans are 3-3 on the road, while the Raiders are 5-1 at home.