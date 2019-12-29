Titans vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Texans will host the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game Is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet, or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Titans vs Texans Preview

The Titans have lost two straight to fall to 8-7. Still, they can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Texans.

They can also advance to the postseason with a tie and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie against the Baltimore Ravens. Should Tennessee fall to the Texans, they can still reach the postseason if the Steelers lose and the Indianapolis Colts fall to or tie the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The focus and the mentality is that now we’re playing playoff games,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said this week, according to The Associated Press. “When you win in the playoffs, you go find another game. When you lose, your season’s over. So, that’s really the mindset that we have to take and the approach that we have to take.”

The Titans are 6-3 since Vrabel inserted quarterback Ryan Tannehill into the starting lineup in place of Marcus Mariota.

Last week, Tannehill hit on 17 of 27 passes for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns without turning the ball over in a 38-28 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Across nine starts, the 31-year-old has completed 70% of his passes for 2,400 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

“This team wants to win and we definitely want to get into the postseason, so obviously, we were just saying how crucial this game is,” Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill said, per AP. “The onus is on us to go out and play well.”

The Texans bested the Titans 24-21 in Week 15 behind a 104-yard rushing day from running back Carlos Hyde.

“There’s a lot of things that are going to be similar,” Vrabel said, per AP. “I’m sure that there’ll be a few game plan things that both of us have that we’ll have to make adjustments on when we see them in the game.”

Last week, the Texans edged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on the road to clinch their fourth AFC South title in four seasons. They can go from the No. 4 seed to the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think that we’ve got to be ready to go and we’ve got to play the game to win, because it’s a very important game, it’s a division rival,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Monday, according to the team’s official website. “We know that we’re in the playoffs, we know that Tennessee has to win to get in the playoffs and we need to go out there and be ready to go and play this game to win. So, I think that’s the most important thing this week.”